Montreal Canadiens General Manager Mark Bergevin picked an extra man of defense on Monday by acquiring Eric Gustafson from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bergevin in turn ceded the seventh round in 2022, according to TVA Sports. The pilots would also keep 50% of his salary. Gustafsson must become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign.

The 29-year-old Southbaugh has scored one goal so far this season, playing 24 games for Pennsylvania. He collected 10 points and showed a difference of -2.

Al-Suwaidi scored his best moments in 2018-2019, when he scored 17 goals, in addition to being a partner with 43 goals, with a total of 60 points.

Drafted in the second round by the Edmonton Oilers in 2012, the 6-foot-tall scored 29 goals and had 129 points in 245 career matches with the Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, and the Flyers.

Bergevin also acquired John Merrill of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday versus Hayden Verbeek and picked the fifth round in 2021.