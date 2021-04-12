Swimming Professional Canada | Lifting suspension from coaches

Two professional swimming coaches can return to work after the Canadian Swimming Agency lifted its suspension.

“During the preliminary investigation, none of the parties concerned indicated his willingness to complain,” said a statement issued on Monday.

In early March, five professional swimming athletes, backed by Olympic champion Sylvie Fréchette, denounced the culture of harassment and the toxic climate they believe has been rife for years within Artistic Swimming Canada. A class action suit request has also been submitted.

After the investigation, the arbitrator of the sports body responsible for studying the complaint recommended that “no further measures be taken” against the coaches.

Therefore, the complaints file against the head coaches Meng Chen and Leslie Sprouley in Canadian Swimming has been closed.

Erin Wilson, Chloe Isaac, Gabriel Bresson, Gabriel Boisvert and Sion Ormon have all reported experiencing physical and psychological abuse during their careers with the national team. In particular, they said they were under so much pressure to stay thin, that some even said they had developed an eating disorder.