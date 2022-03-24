Dell XPS 15 and 17 Upgraded to 12th Gen Intel Core

Dell just announced the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 starting in 2022. The main difference: switching to a 12th generation Intel Core H-Series processor.

It’s New Deals Season! The American manufacturer unveiled its new product laptop From its flagship lineup, the XPS 15 and XPS 17 Vintage 2022. At first glance, it is not surprising: it is indeed a Dell XPS, with the same lines and the same appearance. To tell the truth, it is basically an update to ship the latest generation of Intel processors, 12th Generation Core H-Series.

The XPS 15 and XPS 17 can be configured with either Core i5 (12500H, 12 cores), Core i7 (12700H, 14 cores) or Core i9 (12900HK, 14 cores), with 8, 16, 32, or 64 GB of RAM ( DDR5 4800MHz). As for the GPU, we find the traditional UHD Graphics chip, Iris Xe Graphics or GeForce GPU. For the XPS 15, rely on the RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti (40 watts), and the XPS 17 on the RTX 3050 or RTX 3060 (60 watts). Finally, for storage, we have the choice between 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB or 4 TB in the basic configuration, with access to 8 TB (2 x 4 TB).

On the screen side, nothing new either, there are different configurations, from Full HD to 4K, with a touch-screen OLED version for the XPS 15.

at the end of the month

The wait won’t be long as Dell plans to release the XPS 15 and XPS 17 starting March 29th. The 15-inch model will start at 1699 euros, while the 17-inch model will start at 2599 euros. For the latter, the RTX 3060 option will only be available in April.

