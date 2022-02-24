Delort talks about returning to the Greens

At the invitation of Jerome Rothen on the radio program “Rothen s’enflamme”, Andy Delors briefly returned to the comments made by Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi on the same program last October.

Delort in choosing dams? This was the nagging question that surfaced on social networks as the crucial deadline that awaits the Greens against the indomitable Lions approaches. But Djamel Belmadi spoke last October about not choosing Andy Delors by questioning the OGC Nice striker, who informed him of his desire to postpone the Algerian national team. A desire was followed by a verbal sparring across the media that found its climax on radio antennas where former Paris Saint-Germain player Jerome Rothen heads up.

Not called up since these highly publicized dates, Andy Delort returned this evening to the strong statements and words used by coach Djamel Belmadi to justify his decision and the words he used in the press conference on the same programme: “At that time, everything that was said hurt me a lot. I have always and will always respect the choice and the Algerians. We will see what happens in the future. In any case, I thank all the Algerians who send me messages on a daily basis and who support me.”

Then Jerome Rothem asks him a question about his future in choice and asks him if he hasn’t given up choice, a question to which Delortte answers: “No, not at all.” The owner of eight goals and two assists in the Uber Eats first division this season, Niçois is clearly leaving the door open for a future comeback of choice. A comeback cannot take place under firm orders from Djamel Belmadi and inflexible in his decision. Move along, nothing to see.

🎙 “It hurt me so much. If I give up the choice? Not at all” 🇩🇿 Tweet embed He responds to Belmadi’s exit in a smoldering Ruthen who described as “disrespectful” his decision in favor of club competition over choice. pic.twitter.com/oGP0YWlv3u Rothensenflamme February 23 2022

DZfoot

