The Canadian: The rest is for Suzuki and Coffield

Nick Suzuki received an invitation to wear Canada’s colors at the World Championships in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland, from May 13-29. Cole Caufield also had the opportunity to defend the colors of the United States in the same tournament.

Photo by Martin Alari Nick Suzuki (left) and Cole Caufield will not cross swords in the World Championships.

There will be no clash between the two great friends in the World Championships.

Suzuki said the day after the last game of the season: “I decided not to go, I explained to them that I could not participate because of the injuries. I don’t remember the game I was injured. But I had pain in my lower back. Lower back injury. I endured the pain until the end of the year. Didn’t I knew if I had to take a break, but I was giving up the exercises to be able to play the games.”

Coffield added: “I also declined an invitation. I just had a long season after a short summer preparing. I want to focus on next season and spend some time in the gym.”

82 matches

In his third season in the NHL, Suzuki ranked first in CH’s record by scoring 61 points (21 goals, 40 assists) in 82 games. He’s the only player on the team to have featured in every game this miserable season.

“I was happy to play in all games, number 14 confirmed. I was also fortunate that I did not miss the time despite the COVID-19 pandemic. I achieved one goal by participating in all 82 matches.”

filter for “C”

On October 12, Suzuki signed an extended contract of eight years and 63 million, with an annual average of 7.875 million. The first year of this profitable agreement will start in 2022-2023.

Next season, Suzuki will remain one of the strong images. It’s no secret that the future will remain on his shoulders, as does Caufield. But Ontario could also have a new message on his shirt. He will be among the candidates to become the next captain.

“I always wanted to be a leader,” said Suzuki. There are many candidates within the team. I do not control this choice, I will trust the leaders. »

Coffield, who shared the podium with his midfielder during this review, added: “I can picture him as a captain. Nick always plays well on and off the ice. He’s a professional at a young age. He’s quiet in the bedroom, but he does the right thing on the ice. He represents A good role model, pushing men to go beyond themselves.”

Despite a horrific start to the season, Caufield found a way to end the year with 23 goals in 67 games. A tie with Trevor Zegras, Michael Ponting and Lucas Raymond finished second among the juniors in number of goals. Tanner Ginot of the Nashville Predators finished first with 24 goals.

Said Romanov

On the Blue Line, Alexander Romanov is also a great piece of the confinement puzzle for the present and the future.

By the end of the season, Romanov had established himself as an important member of the top four, playing regularly for David Savard.

“Savi [Savard] Romanov said. He helped me a lot he was talking to me on the ice, he wanted to teach me things. I want to improve the offensive side, it is my weak point in my opinion. I’ve learned to play smarter this season, I’ve been able to manage my energy better. The less I ran on the ice, the less stupid I was! »

Sitting at the small table in the conference room with a Russian interpreter, Romanov answered the vast majority of questions in the language of Bobby Smith.

When asked about his future negotiations with Kent Hughes for a new contract, No. 27 was adamant.

“I haven’t talked about it with my agent yet, but I really love Montreal. I want to stay as long as possible. I want to play here »

Romanov could become a restricted free agent.