Demonstration in Rouen-Noranda for equal pay

CSQ, CSN and FTQ union members took advantage of the 25th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act to remind the government that there is still some way to go on the matter.

According to the head of the Central Council of Abitibi-Témiscamingue-Nord-du-Québec – CSN Félix-Antoine Lafleur, women still earn 10% less per hour than men.

About twenty people demonstrated in front of the offices of the Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work Committee in Rouen-Noranda. Photo: Radio Canada / Boualem Hajjouti

The gap is larger in Abitibe-Tmiscaming, according to the unionist.

There is greater disparity between men and women in the region. Jobs in the mining sector, among other things, reinforce this disparity and there is an effort to be made. One of the big players is the Treasury Board, which is one of the largest employers in the region, because all government employees are paid by the Treasury Board Secretariat. […] He has to set an example so that private companies can follow suit later. , refers to the union.

Louiselle Luneau, spokeswoman for the Regroupement de femmes de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Photo: Radio Canada / Boualem Hajjouti

A result shared by a spokesperson for the women’s group Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

According to Loiselle Luneau, about 70% of women earn less than men in the region.

And remember that women work mainly in the service sector, stores or restaurants.

If we are to have the economic independence of women, that requires better salary conditions. Women should get their fair value for the work they do. Women’s work is just as important as men’s, and if we want women to be less poor in retirement, this requires good working conditions in all walks of life. , as you say.

President of the Central Council of Abetepe-Tmiscaming-Nor-de-Quebec Felix-Antoine Lafleur Photo: Radio Canada / Boualem Hajjouti

Félix-Antoine Lafleur asserts that the three central unions have also challenged regional minister Pierre Dufour on this matter.