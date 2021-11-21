Demonstration in Rouen-Noranda for equal pay

CSQ, CSN and FTQ union members took advantage of the 25th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act to remind the government that there is still some way to go on the matter.
According to the head of the Central Council of Abitibi-Témiscamingue-Nord-du-Québec – CSN Félix-Antoine Lafleur, women still earn 10% less per hour than men.
The gap is larger in Abitibe-Tmiscaming, according to the unionist.
There is greater disparity between men and women in the region. Jobs in the mining sector, among other things, reinforce this disparity and there is an effort to be made. One of the big players is the Treasury Board, which is one of the largest employers in the region, because all government employees are paid by the Treasury Board Secretariat. […] He has to set an example so that private companies can follow suit later., refers to the union.
A result shared by a spokesperson for the women’s group Abitibi-Témiscamingue.
According to Loiselle Luneau, about 70% of women earn less than men in the region.
And remember that women work mainly in the service sector, stores or restaurants.
If we are to have the economic independence of women, that requires better salary conditions. Women should get their fair value for the work they do. Women’s work is just as important as men’s, and if we want women to be less poor in retirement, this requires good working conditions in all walks of life., as you say.
Félix-Antoine Lafleur asserts that the three central unions have also challenged regional minister Pierre Dufour on this matter.
This morning [dimanche ] The posters are placed in front of the offices of Regional Minister Pierre Dufour who plays his role as minister responsible for the region and spokesperson for the region in the government and as a minister with direct gateway with the Conseil du trésor, a major employer in the region. The Minister must defend the citizens of Abitibi-Témiscamingue for fairness in terms of compensationThe union representative insists.
