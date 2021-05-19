Denis Coderre will not be playing personal attacks

The day after Valérie Plante goes well with him, Denis Coderre has no intention of engaging in a personal attack game during the upcoming election campaign.

“I think the important thing is what we can do together to save Montreal. Whenever I get the opportunity, I will always work in that direction,” the Montreal Mayor candidate fired in an interview with LCN on Tuesday.

Thus Mr Coderre defended himself against the incumbent mayor of the city, who on Monday suggested to LCN that he played the “I, I have a friend” card on the Formula 1 dossier.

“Vote or not, when we have the ability to take action, well we do. They called me, and I said, ‘We are going,’ and I was very happy to help,” Dennis Coudry explained.

The latter also insisted on the fact that it was Minister of the Economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, who called him, contrary to what Mayor Blunt had suggested.

But in general, the former mayor of the city does not intend to play Valerie Blunt.

There are people who like to do personal attacks. […] Those who want to launch personal attacks, I’ll let them go. What is important is what can be done to bring back Montreal. “

Mr Coderre reiterated that he “will not act against Valérie Plante”, but “will act in Montreal”.

