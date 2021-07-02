(Wimbledon) Denis Shapovalov, 12e World, put an end Friday night to the beautiful Andy Murray cycle (118e), 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, at Wimbledon where he had not played for 4 years and thus qualified for the Round of 16.

The 22-year-old will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista (10 years old).e) Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

At the age of 34, Murray has not played at Wimbledon since his elimination in the quarter-finals in 2017. This year he received an invitation from the organizers to enter the main draw.

Photo by Adrien Denis, AFP Denis Shapovalov and Andy Murray

This is the first time in sixteen years, since his debut at Wimbledon, that Andy Murray has been eliminated early in the tournament.

After a complicated but auspicious first round against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili (28eHe won in four sets, he fought harder in 2e Round to exclude Germany’s Oscar Otti in five sets (151 .)e and qualifications).

“He always asks me ‘Is this your last Wimbledon, your last match?'” “No! I will keep playing. I want to play. I love this. I can always improve at the highest level. He (Basilashvili) is ranked in the top 30 in the world and even though I only played a few matches, I beat him. So I keep going!”, was The former World No. 1 ranked world premiere to a delighted audience at the conclusion of his first round.

The Scotsman, two-time Lone Major (2013 and 2016) and two-time Olympic champion, is fighting back to his best after hip surgery in January 2018 and a recent thigh injury.

Strikingly, grumpy as usual, he was overshadowed by the enthusiasm and speed of Shapovalov who, at the age of 22, first reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon, a tournament he has never passed 2.e Tour (2018) in three posts.

He had lost in the semi-finals at Queens just before Wimbledon and in the quarter-finals in Stuttgart the previous week.

He achieved his best results in the Grand Slams with difficulty especially at the US Open where he reached the quarter-finals in 2020.

He has only one title so far, which he won in Stockholm in 2019 indoor.