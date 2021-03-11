Denis Shapovalov wins Canadian duel entirely

Canadian Denis Shapovalov had the final say over his compatriot Vasik Busbysil, who was defeated 7-5 6-4 in a second-round match at the Doha Championship on Wednesday.

“Shabo”, ranked 11th in the world, achieved his second victory in three professional matches against the British Columbian in the ATP Tour. It took 1 hour 44 minutes to win, and dominated 7-3 for aces and 76-59 for the number of points he won.

After receiving a pass for the second round, Shapovalov will face Taylor Fritz (33) in the next stage. The Canadian won the first three encounters of his career against the American.

At the bottom of the main draw, Swiss Roger Federer is back in competition at the event, where he is the second seed. Austrian Dominic Thiem is the favorite for the tournament.

Bouchard wins

Eugenie Bouchard easily reached the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Championship by defeating Slovenian Kaga Jovan in sets 6-4, 6-3.

Yovan, the No. 91 player in the world and the eighth seed in this competition, lost her serve four times after being awarded seven break points for “Jenny”, the 144th in the WTA ranking. In particular, she made seven double mistakes.

Quebec was surprised once when the balls were in hand. She performed her first serving ball in play 69% of the time, winning 78% in rallies on such occasions.

Bouchar will now face the winner in a duel between American Catherine McNally (44) and Slovakian Tamara Zidansik (93), which was scheduled to take place late on Wednesday.

Eliminate Fernandez

Laila Annie Fernandez, who was playing in Guadalajara, also lost to Australian Astra Sharma in two groups 6-4 in the second round. The 18-year-old Quebec, who is the seventh favorite in the tournament by finishing 87 in the world, made nine double faults and only won 59% of the points in the first ball.

Referring to the 115th position in the world, its rival was much stiffer in service and also erased the four break points it encountered.

Sharma of Spain will face fourth seed Sara Suribes Turmo and the 71st player in the world in the next round.