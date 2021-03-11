Martin Berezolo aborted his tour and left his agency

While shows will soon resume in certain regions of Quebec, they are featured on his Instagram and Facebook pages Martin Berezullo He shared with all his subscribers that he would not continue his tour The big boy.

He notes that the entire planet is not the only planet that has changed due to the epidemic, but that it has also changed, including the fact that it is now sharing its life with someone: I have had the opportunity to face this epidemic, and I am very happy as a couple. “The promise that there will always be a little” The big boy “Gratefully admits” There are several jokes from the show [qu’il a] The difficulty in defense increases Maybe the fact that he’s in a relationship will inspire him, and we never know, reconcile this topic.

Likewise, he took the opportunity to announce the professional end of his relationship with Even He adds that he is already working on other projects, both in front of and behind the camera.

« Along the same lines, it puts an end to my professional bond with evenko where I have done an exceptional job he met. I thank them from the bottom of my heart, as well as the various presenters I had the opportunity to meet during these two rounds, from Brossard to Natashquan. »

« Je travaille déjà sur de nouveaux projets et continuerai à monter sur scène où tennis ne pas jouer au quand l’occasion me le permettra, mais j’ai envie de retrouver un certain équilibre qui me manque beaucoup, celui de me réaliser autant der devri Camera. »

Meanwhile, you can see Martin Perizzolo at Display Beautiful harassment 2.0, Every Wednesday o’clock Value added tax.