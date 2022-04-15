Denis Tardif will not be a candidate in the provincial elections

The deputy’s health condition did not allow him to seek a new term.

This is the situation that has been playing tricks on me for several years now. I did my best and now I have to take a step back to recover. […] It has been a great honor to raise your voice to the National Assembly and to thank you again for your cooperation over the past few years. wrote in a press release.

Since August 30, the deputy suspended his activities. His doctor recommended it Suspension of professional activities for an indefinite period . This is the MP’s second sick leave since his election.

The Rivière-du-Loup-Témiscouata member also temporarily withdrew from the avenir Québec (CAQ) rally in 2020 after a video clip of him was shown drunk, ignoring established health procedures in a tape. This incident embarrassed the MP and the government alike.

François Legault then allowed Denis Tardiff, in April 2021, to join the coalition caucus of Avenir Quebec.

He continues to write, and cites his major accomplishments over the past four years, namely building a house for seniors in Bas-Saint-Laurent, housing for seniors in L’Isle-Verte, a new school in Rivière-du-Loup and financing the ferries L’Héritage and Le Corregone.

Denis Tardiff declined the interview request.