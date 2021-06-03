Dennis Bliss to run for mayor of Timiscoata-sur-le-Lac

Mr. Blaise says he wants to make Timiscoata-sur-le-Lac a city Thriving, dynamic and attractiveجذاب .

The Chancellor has campaigned in favor of the construction of a plaza in the Cabano sector and a leisure community center in the Notre-Dame-de-Lac sector, as part of the November 2020 referendum. It was always clear. I was a very important part of the Yes Committee and we have always been with the project.

The candidate wishes to present a team that will be able to mitigate the rivalry between the regions of Cabano and Notre Dame du Lac. We must find serenity through our city He said.

We must prove that we are a united city! This is our campaign slogan, united we will go further. Quote from:Denis Blaise, mayor candidate in Timiscoata-sur-le-Lac

Dennis Bliss is the general director of the Center for Early Childhood (CPE) Les Calinours.

He is one of those who campaigned for an improvement in the offer of family day care services in Timiscoata-sur-le-Lac. the team Tmiscoata Sur Le Lac Complex It brings together six other citizens who will try to be elected to municipal council positions. The nominees will be revealed on Thursday.

Mayor of Timiscoata-sur-le-Lac, Gaetan Ole (archive). Photo: Radio Canada/Jerome Levske Boucher

Gaitan Ole, still thinking

The current mayor of Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac, Gaétan Ouellet, contacted by Radio Canada, said he will announce next Monday whether he will run again in November.

I am currently in intensive counseling. Out of respect for the citizens, I want to share with you my decision at the next municipal council meeting , He said.

I will not hide from you that the position of Governor of the MRC de Témiscouata interests me. This is where the major economic decisions for the region as a whole are made. Quote from:Gaétan Ouellet, Mayor of Témiscouata-sur-le-Lac

Gaétan Ouellet was elected in a by-election in October 2018, following the departure of Gilles Garonne.