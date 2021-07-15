Dental implants. Scientists prove a link between tooth loss and dementia

Oral health can have an impact on overall health, especially because of the potential for untreated infections to spread. Studies have also shown a link between tooth loss and decreased cognitive function.
To find out more about this, a British team conducted a meta-analysis of 14 studies involving more than 34,000 adults, of whom more than 4,500 had impaired cognitive function.
Their findings are clear: people who lost at least one tooth, compared to those who had all of their teeth, were 1.48 times more likely to have a decline in their cognitive function. and 1.28 times the risk of developing dementia.
Protective dentures
Another finding: the risk was “dental dependent.” It is clear that with the loss of each additional tooth, the risk increased by 1.4% for impaired cognitive function. For dementia, the risk increased by 1.1%.
Because ? Researchers hypothesize that not having all of your teeth can make it difficult to chew and thus lead to nutritional deficiencies. which are related to changes in the brain.
Perhaps this is why the results of the study are not relevant to people fitted with dentures, even if they no longer have “any teeth of their own”. This is good news that emphasizes attention to the installation of these medical devices when necessary.
The authors conclude, “Our results underscore the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene in order to preserve cognitive function.”
“Subtly charming problem solver. Extreme tv enthusiast. Web scholar. Evil beer expert. Music nerd. Food junkie.”