Dental implants. Scientists prove a link between tooth loss and dementia

Oral health can have an impact on overall health, especially because of the potential for untreated infections to spread. Studies have also shown a link between tooth loss and decreased cognitive function.

To find out more about this, a British team conducted a meta-analysis of 14 studies involving more than 34,000 adults, of whom more than 4,500 had impaired cognitive function.

Their findings are clear: people who lost at least one tooth, compared to those who had all of their teeth, were 1.48 times more likely to have a decline in their cognitive function. and 1.28 times the risk of developing dementia.