Deponia The Complete Journey: Free On The Epic Games Store, Dates & Information – Breakflip

Deponia The Complete Journey is the next free game on EGS.

For more than a year, Epic Games has released anEpic Games StoreAnd Kind of Steam 2.0 Publishers can sell their games and users can get good deals. Good deals, yeah, because every week at least one free game on the platform.

After the holidays Epic Games delight players Offers free game for 14 daysOld habits come back. Every Thursday at 5 PM, a new game can be downloaded for free.

The week from April 15 to April 22 there will be three free games: The Complete Deponia Journey, Pillars of Earth and Ken Follett’s First Tree

Litter, litter and more garbage. Life is not easy on Debonia’s waste planet. No wonder Rufus is fed up with one silly plan after another to escape from this sombre place.

When Rufus meets Jules during one of his attempts, he not only falls madly in love with this adorable little girl from Elysium, he also accidentally expels her from his cruise ship, right on the desolate planet of waste. This accident inspires him with a cool new plan: he must return Goal to the floating city of Elysium. And while he’s at it, he can pretend to be Cletus, his fiancée shaded rufus like two drops of water. Thus begins a new exciting adventure …

The Deponia trilogy is steeped in awards and good grades. Created by the developers of Edna & Harvey: The Breakout, The Whispered World, and Memoria, it almost instantly reached cult game status. With its captivating story, lovable characters, funny dialogue, and clever mix of comedy and puzzles, Deponia will appeal to both young and old alike. Join Rufus on its incredible journeys, for the first time in a full version with loads of new features that will delight both seasoned adventurers and those new to the genre.

The game is free from Thursday April 15 at 5 PM until Thursday April 22 at 5 PM.

Developer: Didalic Entertainment editor: Didalic Entertainment Write : Adventure, comedy, jigsaw puzzle Checkout date: April 15, 2021 Classification: – a program: PC

