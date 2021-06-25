Derek Drouin withdraws from the Tokyo Games | Olympic Games

Olympic high jump champion Derek Darwin has not recovered sufficiently from his recent competitive efforts. The Canadian prefers to make way for the Canadian trials and the Tokyo Olympics.

Derek Drouin, 31, announced his party for Tokyo via social media.

I haven’t recovered sufficiently during the two-week quarantine period since my return from Europe , he is writing.

My team and I have been analyzing the situation for the past couple of days and it has been decided that it is not a good idea for me to participate this weekend in the Canadian Track and Field Trials in Montreal.

My body isn’t ready yet, but I don’t have any regrets. I know we did everything we could to be on the starting line , he adds.

Sometimes this is not possible.

Derek Darwin Photo: The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

He plans to take his time before making decisions about his season and future.

I obviously didn’t think my Olympic adventure would end this way. I will be watching the performance of my compatriots in practice and in Tokyo. Good luck everyone Concludes.

Derek Darwin became the Olympic champion in 2016 with a 2.38m jump.