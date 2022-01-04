If Matteo Darci is appointed as the general manager, Jay Boucher could be the next head coach for CH

With the Canadian’s misery season, it should come as no surprise to see Dominique Ducharme lose his position at the end of the season. Especially when a new CEO arrives in town, he often wants to hire his own man, to cut ties with the old management.

And according to Tony Marinaro, this guy could be none other than Guy Boucher.

Tony Answers All Habs Questions! Brunch with Tony Marinaro #8 https://t.co/Av905aUJdL Sick podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) January 2, 2022

According to Marinaro, who touched on the topic in his new podcast while accompanied by Stu Kwan, Matteo Darci should be the one appointed as CEO.

The two men have known each other for a long time (Boucher was coach of the Hamilton Bulldogs while Mathieu Darci played there as a player).

Head coach Jay Boucher named Matthew Darchy the captain of the Hamilton Bulldogs at 09-10, and general manager Matthew Darchy will appoint Jay Boucher head coach with # the love At 21-22? 🎣 https://t.co/izZnRg37on – Andrew Zadarnosky (AZadarski) January 3, 2022

Boucher is also known for his instant effect on clubs Fitness Trainer. The only negative point: This effect is short-lived most of the time and never leads to long-term internships.

Boucher captured the hearts of many Quebecers with his appearance on RDS. He often does meticulous analyzes and is an excellent interviewer. So it is very likely that his employment will be well received by supporters, which is not to be condoned, given the turbulent relationship the organization has had with them for a few months.

Additionally, Boucher’s teams are still operating and he appears to be doing well with the new generation of hockey players.

Given that the chances of seeing Darche as GM in the future are relatively good at this point in the race, it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Personally, I would like to see Boucher behind the CH seat. He was going to put life into the organization and I have no doubts he would be able to attract guys like Nick Suzuki, who seems to be feeling very comfortable at the moment.

a lot of

– what a shame…

John Cooper was denied the Olympic Games, destroyedhttps://t.co/TEbKKRwmmb – RDS (RDSca) January 3, 2022

– A great honor.

QMJHL | Patrick Guay was named Player of the Month for December https://t.co/ZxNzVlZIbS – LaPresse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) January 3, 2022

– Huberdeau is among the three stars of the week.

– interesting.

Excellent article.