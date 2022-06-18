Desjardins data theft: $200 million settlement agreement approved

The Quebec Supreme Court has approved Desjardins’ $200 million settlement agreement for class actions related to the leakage of personal information revealed in June 2019.

Members of the class action have no action to take, at this time, to confirm the law firms Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin have been in contact with the affected clients.

As of July 21, they will receive a notice explaining how to file a complaint.

All persons affected by the leak of personal information in Desjardins will be able to file a complaint, regardless of their place of residence. Members of the group will be able to claim compensation for the loss of time caused by the leakage of personal information, as well as compensation in the event of identity theft,” as indicated in the communication.

The maximum compensation amount for members stipulated in the agreement is $200,852,500.

This provides two types of complaints.

Members who have received a call from Desjardins informing them of the possibility of their data being stolen are eligible for a claim of up to $90.

Those who experienced identity theft after 1Verse January 2017 can claim a maximum of $1,000.