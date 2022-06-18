Canadian Grand Prix: The stars have fun too

The elegant Ritz-Carlton rolled out the black carpet yesterday for a traditional – and always fabulous – Grand Prix evening. Dozens of artistic and sports figures gathered in the city center to participate in the celebrations, despite the whims of Mother Nature.

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce

Boxer Jean Pascal wore a jacket made especially for the occasion, inside which was lined with pictures of himself.

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce

Madelinot Éloi Cummings took advantage of his Montreal visit to visit apartments in the city. “I have been accepted to the Cégep Saint-Laurent en musique,” ​​declared the Star Académie finalist, accompanied by his father, Pascal Cummings.

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce

“I am amazed by everything that happens here! I am enjoying every moment. It is magic,” puffs singer Janic Fournier, winner of Canada Got Talent.

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce

Hockey player BK Suban refused to speak to the media upon arriving on the black carpet.

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce

Kristel Mungo turned heads on the black carpet. “I’m more of a fan of beautiful parties and beautiful people than of Formula One,” says the winner of star Academy.

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce Bruni Soren and Bianel Legros

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce Jean Thomas Jobin

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce Marc Antoine Decoy

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce Jean Pascal and Amanda Rodriguez

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce Melissa Bedard and Carl Fortier

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce Kristel Mungo and Raphael Beauregard

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce Alexandre Bilodo

QMI photo, Thierry LaForce Michael Kingsbury and Lawrence Mungyun