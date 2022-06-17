Shocked, Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon

The recent decision shocked Quebec organizers, Eugenie Bouchard, as he chose to lose the next Wimbledon tennis tournament scheduled for June 27.

“I have decided to withdraw from Wimbledon following the WTA’s decision not to award points for the world rankings for this year’s tournament,” Eugenie Bouchard said on social media on Friday.

Last month, it was already announced that no ranking points were at stake in England. This situation is caused by the exclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus for the upcoming tournament on the sidelines of the invasion of Ukraine.

“Because of my shoulder operation, I have a limited number of entries with my protected rating,” the 28-year-old Quebec explained. As much as I love Wimbledon and it makes me sad to miss the tournament, it doesn’t make sense for me to use a protected rating without any points at stake.

Eugenie Bouchard has made it clear that she will return to competition over the summer and that she will instead use Grand Slam cartridges for the US Open and Australian Open.