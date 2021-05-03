Despite the increase in cases, eastern towns can still escape the red

In the past seven days, 328 people tested positive for COVID-19, up six from the previous week.

View a larger image (A new window) The curve appears to have reached a plateau in Istry. Photo: Radio Canada

With the cases I’m seeing today, it’s a good sign, we’re not growing. At the moment, we have been in serious discussion with the ministry to find out everything we are bringing to the table to get control of our issues and it may take a few days before we see the effects. Alan Boyer describes it.

Since we’ve been living around the color red for nearly a month, that’s a sign that what we’re doing is working, but not enough to pass it on. Quote from:Alan Boerer, Director of Public Health for Istry

Since the beginning of April, it appears that the region has reached a stage of stability in terms of the number of new infections that have been identified. The district recorded an average of 46 new cases every day last week, which means the eastern towns are still below the bar of 50 daily cases. This is an important criterion in determining whether a region will enter the red zone.

Vaccination slows down a little

During the past week, 23,804 people were vaccinated in Istry, which is about 10,000 fewer than the previous week.

Vaccination slowed slightly over the past week in Istry. Photo: Radio Canada

We do not have enough people vaccinated yet to believe that we will prevent transmission in any beneficial way Alan Boyer remembers.

In the region, there are about 320,000 citizens still waiting for their first dose. The pace should be accelerated to vaccinate these people before the end of June.

RCM granite remains under close watch

The number of new cases is still high at the MRC du Granit, That remains a public health concern.

On Saturday, 28 additional injuries were added in this sector, and on Sunday, 14 new cases were reported.

According to Director of Public Health, Alain Burier, overwork of the population appears to be the cause of this increase in cases.

Our community organizers are on the ground, meeting people, to find out if there are groups of people that need persuasion more than others, and are there activities that need monitoring and invoking prevention messages Alan Boyer insists.

However, he is pleased that more than 80 people went to the screening center on Saturday, while the service is now offered 7 days a week for three weeks.