Despite the outpouring of solidarity, Elodie swept breast cancer

The massive rush of solidarity was not enough. Tuesday, Elodie, a 34-year-old mother who resides in St. Columbus, east of Rennes, was killed by breast cancer that had been eating her for more than a year. It’s a symbol just as France mustered it about pink october To raise awareness of the importance of examination. She returned safely to her home yesterday [mardi] Her relatives said, “She surrounded her family, her two children, and her husband.”

The association’s Facebook page.

In June 2020, this mother of two sons learned that she suffers from rheumatoid arthritis A highly aggressive cancer called “triple negative”. For a year, she underwent comprehensive radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery. Not enough to stop the spread of the disease. This young summer

I knew it was doomed. In order to nurture the hope of seeing her children grow up, she created an association to fund costly treatment in Germany.

Fate is still open

Almost 200,000 Euros have been collected By the Elodie Association, Hope for Life. “Half of the money was spent in a German clinic where Elodie was able to obtain care that she would not have been offered in France. This gave her a lot of hope and allowed her to spend a few more weeks surrounded by her family.”

The rest of the lot will be donated to six other associations to fund treatments in Germany “Sabrina, Lucy, Leslie, Florence, Anissa and Lorraine,” the association identifies. A donation will also be made to the Gustave Roussy Institute to fund the Compass clinical trial. Fate will remain open Until the end of October.