Francois Graton takes over as Chairman of the Board of Directors of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture at the end of the year

VANCOVER, BC, Oct 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TELUS announced today that François Graton, TELUS Executive Vice President and President of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture Group, will step down from his current position at the end of the year to take on the role of non-president. Executive Board of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture. During his 20 years in senior leadership positions at TELUS, François has combined his passion for technology with his talent for creating innovative solutions for business and the general public to ensure growth in important areas of our business. François has contributed significantly to the strength and penetration of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture, two entities with strong financial and operational results with tremendous growth prospects, in Canada and elsewhere in the world. The successful candidates for the presidency of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to François Graton for his many, important and strategic contributions over the past twenty years to TELUS, including nearly seven years as a full member of senior management,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. . François’ career at TELUS has been marked by his committed leadership and passion for his work, his team and the communities in which he operates. François has been instrumental in pursuing our diversified and proven growth strategy, and will be able to continue to use his expertise when he serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture. “

“It is with honor and humility that I have been able to work for 20 years alongside the most creative people in the sector,” says François Graton. From top management to frontline workers, the members of the TELUS team are some of the most creative, bright and resilient people I know. Whether it is communication in healthcare, agriculture or communications, the design that the team uses for the latest technology to create a better world has inspired me throughout my career at TELUS. It would be my pleasure to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture. “

