Detailed program of the Canadian Dieppe Film Festival

In Dieppe (Seine Maritime), the Canadian Film Festival begins on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Here is the program planned. (© M.DS / Les Information Dieppoises)

The seventh edition of the program Canadian Film Festival scheduled to Dieppe (Seine Maritime)scheduled for March 24-27, 2022, has been fully revealed.

sessions movies, having directors…here’s everything you need to know to discover a festival movie theater in Dieppe.

Note that the Made in Canada Village will be present throughout the festival, with several cabanas installed.

Thursday 24 March

At seven in the evening, the opening ceremony will be held with the screening of the film Marya In the presence of director Alec Provonost, followed by an opening cocktail.

Friday 25 March

From 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., the examination is Meditation on the secretIn the presence of the director Albrich Ortens.

From 10:30 AM to 12:45 PM, he sat In the presence of director Jan England.

1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Examinationhighfollowed by trafficker From two in the afternoon until four in the afternoon in the presence of director Caroline Monet.

the movie Underground The program will be broadcast from 4 pm to 6 pm in the presence of distributor Les Alchimistes.

baby sitter It is scheduled from 5:30 pm to 7:20 pm, in the presence of director Monia Shoukry.

Depending on the final broadcast agreement, the movie may also be shown. brutality From 6 pm to 8 pm, before closing the day with the movie Lawrence anyway From 8:30 pm until 11:15 pm in the presence of the actress and the head of the jury, Suzanne Kleiman.

Saturday 26 March

Meditation on the secret It will be broadcast again, at the same time on Thursday and also in the presence of the director.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the movie is shown All my trivial sorrows.

At 11 am a discussion is organized on an audiovisual issue with the guest festival directors. This is a novelty: a cinema lesson. Free and open to all at the Grand Forum Cinema.

The film will be shown in the afternoon, at the same time as the day before traffickerOnce again in the presence of the director.

the movie high From 2:30 pm to 3:45 pm, followed by the movie baby sitter From 4:30 pm to 6:20 pm in the presence of the director.

Still subject to film broadcasting agreement brutality From 5 pm until 6:50 pm.

first examination my dear It takes place from 8 pm to 10 pm, in the presence of the distributors of Outplay Films.

The last show ends on Saturday at Do you remember me?From 8:30 pm to 10:15 pm.

Finally, starting at 9:30 p.m., the Quebec Concert hosted by the Les Maudits Français Orchestra will take place on the Place Rosa Leroy (festival barn in front of the cinema). Free and open to all.

Sunday 27 March

The closing day of the festival will start with the screening of the film my dearFrom 10 am to 12:30 pm in the presence of Outplay Films distributors.

All my trivial sorrows It is broadcast at the same time as the previous day. From 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, the film shown at the opening ceremony will be shown in the presence of its director.

From 2 pm to 4:10 pm, show the movie he sat Present in the program in the presence of the director.

The special screening dedicated to Dieppe Raid, open to all and free, will take place from 4pm to 5:30pm. The documentary will be hosted by speaker Eric Couto.

Finally, at 7 pm, the closing ceremony and a cocktail will be held with the screening of the film goodbye happiness.

Practical: Shows are held at the Grand Forum cinema in Dieppe, Rosa Leroy Park. Food is available on site. Prices on the website or during cinema hours on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm to 7pm: €5 per ticket, €2.50 for the opening or closing ceremony, €22 for a festival ticket.

