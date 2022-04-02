to know. Sound travels at two different speeds on Mars

What would conservation look like between two earthlings on Mars? For something completely inaudible, if we are to believe a study published on Friday, April 1 in a very serious review nature. And for good reason, CNRS researchers revealed, thanks to an analysis of the sounds recorded by the Persévérance robot, that there are two velocities of sound (one for treble and one for bass) and much stronger sound attenuation on red. planet from the earth.

Mars’ peculiarities

In general, sound varies a lot from one environment to another: temperature, altitude, materials, all properties that have an impact on the nature of sound. In the atmosphere, at an ambient temperature of 20 degrees, sound travels through the air at a speed of 343 meters per second. But the red planet has other properties that influence the behavior of sound. Carbon dioxide molecules, which are exposed to low pressures (170 times less than those on Earth), have “unique” properties that affect sound waves even within audible frequencies. As a result, frequencies above 240 Hz travel faster on Mars than lower frequencies. Obviously, high-pitched sounds come before low-pitched sounds. “This could stimulate a unique listening experience on Mars,” note the researchers.