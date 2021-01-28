Did Rutherford want to trade Letang? – Sports value-added tax

After he resigned from his position as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, Jim Rutherford could not have barred him from closing a deal involving Quebec defender Christopher Letang.

At least that’s the theory a journalist from Pittsburgh put forward on his Twitter account, adding that he had several sources.

“The owners didn’t want him to do this, which led to an unsustainable situation,” writes Colin Dunlap, who works at 93.7 The Fan.

Multiple sources have told me this morning that Jim Rutherford was working on a Kris Letang deal for one of the teams he could trade with.

The property does not want him to do this.

You imposed an untenable situation.

So here we are. – Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 28, 2021

Rutherford said in his official statement on Wednesday: “It has been a great privilege to work as a General Motors for Penguins. I have many people to thank, starting with owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, as well as President David Moorehouse. There has always been unwavering support from everyone here, whether it is So in hockey or work. “

The 71-year-old man added, citing personal reasons: “I know it is a bit unusual to see this happen during a campaign, but I felt it was time to leave.”