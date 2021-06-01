Direct | The latest developments on the Coronavirus

In Quebec or anywhere else on the planet, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives for more than a year.

Here you will find all the news throughout the day related to this crisis affecting the population, governments and the economy.

Last review 9:30 AM

planet

Status: 170784945

Dead: 3,551,570

United State

Case: 33264 595

The dead: 594,568

Canada

Ontario: 531,459 (8,757 deaths)

Quebec: 370,319 cases (11,128 deaths)

Alberta: 227,509 cases (2,227 deaths)

British Columbia: 144,289 cases (1,703 deaths)

Manitoba: 51,093 cases (1053 deaths)

Saskatchewan: 46,748 cases (539 deaths)

Nova Scotia: 5,567 cases (85 deaths)

New Brunswick: 2,212 cases (43 deaths)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,311 cases (6 deaths)

Nunavut: 648 cases (4 deaths)

Prince Edward Island: 204 cases

Northwest Territories: 127 cases

Yukon: 84 injuries (2 deaths)

Canadian returnees: 13 cases

Total: 1,381,583 cases (25,547 deaths)

9h21 | The origins of COVID-19: Science, Geopolitics, and Much Uncertainty

Since the start of the pandemic, many hypotheses have been circulating about the origins of COVID-19, but many unknowns remain. They are exploited by conspiracy and disinformation, which are complicated by major geopolitical issues.

7h25 | Quebec celebrates its return to the orange zone

Even if the good weather missed that long-awaited meeting, the passage in the orange zone yesterday was welcomed by Quebecers who restored their lifestyles.

Photo by Stephens LeBlanc

6h27 | Virus: Israel is easing health restrictions, and it remains closed to travelers

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that Israel has slightly eased health restrictions imposed on its territory as part of the fight against Covid-19, but is maintaining harsh conditions for the arrival of visitors.

Photo by AFP

6:24 AM | Coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia: Malaysia imposes strict containment measures