Direct vaccination and mobile vaccination in Gaspésie

Vaccine distribution in these clinics is aimed at people who do not currently have an appointment. Note that clinics are aimed at people who want a first or second dose.

These clinics will operate according to the schedule that you will find in this article. Please note that there will be a limited number of potions at each location and the location will be open until potions are exhausted.

Vehicles carrying the vaccination campaign doll will also travel across the province. There will be a vehicle moving by the MRC and they will move to public places where people are likely to want to be vaccinated.

With Variable Delta on the horizon and the possibility of a fourth wave in the fall, Dr. Yves Bonnier-Figer recalls that “it is important to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible to protect yourself well. Alternative.”

CISSS states that its personal run is ongoing, i.e. all persons who received the first dose of Gaspé will be called back separately to schedule a second dose.

To make an appointment by phone, dial 1 877-644-4545. Finally, for all questions regarding proof of vaccination, the vaccination process in general, or appointments for the second dose, we invite you to call 1-877-725-2515, agents will be able to answer your questions.

Immunization schedule without an appointment

Note that all three types of vaccines (Pfizer second dose, Moderna, and AstraZeneca) are naturally available while you are using the doses.