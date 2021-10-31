Forza Horizon 5 receives its first pre-release patch.

We can’t all wait to get Forza Horizon 5, which comes out on November 5th. The new game from Playground Games is already in the furnace of many reviews, and we told you a little about it in our game preview because we’ve been trying it for a while.

The game was preloaded last week at 103GB on Xbox Series, 116GB on Xbox One, and 103GB on PC version. Large volume increased even more today.

Forza Horizon 5 gets 20GB of additional patch space.

The game has started to update in some areas. Therefore, you may not see the update at the time of reading this, as it does not reach all users in the same way. In total, 20.85 GB of content was added, we have no idea; It could be additional textures or materials, but it’s definitely not a small patch. We don’t know the final weight because patches don’t always add up, sometimes they just change files.

Some users are concerned that this may not even be a post-review fix, as there is no data to confirm that this is the case. So if you run out of disk space, free up some space as it will likely continue to grow larger.

Forza Horizon 5 | 20.85BG out of update | Streets of Twitter pic.twitter.com/o23zO8v6h1 – ◇ Xbox_Serious_X | S ◇ (Xbox_Series_XS) October 30, 2021

I can’t wait to see it live and be able to travel to Mexico to explore the many areas and situations it has to offer. Remember, Forza Horizon 5 launches on Xbox Game Pass, so if you’re a subscriber, you’ll be able to play it for free.