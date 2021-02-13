Disney + succeeds the Netflix pioneer

Disney +, ESPN + (sports) and Hulu had 146 million subscribers at the end of the year, according to the earnings release released Thursday.

Disney + alone, which went live in November 2019, has nearly 95 million subscribers. The platform has hugely benefited from containment measures, huge California Group catalog and low prices compared to competitors.

In comparison, Netflix, the pioneer and pioneer in streaming video over subscription (SVOD), recently exceeded 200 million users worldwide.

Among the recently launched products, Disney + has been one of the most successful. Eric Hagstrom, eMarketer Analyst

This achievement partly compensates for the difficult year the entertainment giant has just been through due to the pandemic, which has led to the closure of theme parks and cinemas.

In all, Disney made only $ 17 million in net profits during the holiday season, down from $ 2.1 billion a year ago.

But the California group Growth will continue to flow, while parks, television and movie branches will recover quickly thanks to the vaccination and voice of demand that has been contained for months. Eric Hagstrom commented.

El Dorado from running

Within the group’s distribution subsidiary, which accounts for the bulk of sales, the television segment remained stable with revenue of 7.7 billion, although programming was canceled and postponed.

On the other hand, the platform segment generated $ 3.5 billion in revenue last quarter, up 73% year-over-year.

The holiday season featured several popular releases, including, at the end of October, the second season of The MandalorianA series set in the Star Wars universe.

Disney + has generated excitement thanks to its catalog, Pixar Studios, Marvel, and National Geographic. The platform has also set a goal of airing new content every week and around 100 new titles every year.

We need to keep the value for money really high, and there is no better way to do that than by launching the franchise machine to release new games every month. Disney + sponsor Bob Tashpick

Content is the main factor in acquiring and retaining new subscribers Before confirming that the profitability target for the live broadcast service for fiscal year 2024, Christine McCarthy said.

For the current year, Disney has planned to stay flexible when it comes to going to the movies or online.