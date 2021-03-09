DissolutionUNEF: A wave of indignation after revelation on Science Po Grenoble

x7zrzdk $$

In the midst of the debate about “Islamic leftism” within French universities, Unef Grenoble became the target of many critics. On Thursday, March 4th, the Students’ Union reported, through its Twitter account, a denouncing campaign. Anti-Islam statements “There could have been two college teachers during a heated exchange of messages regarding preparations for the” Equality Week “against discrimination. A campaign punctuated by slogans without appeal.” Fascists in our lecture halls. Islamophobia kills The names of two professors were posted on the entrance to the institution, Thursday 4 March 2021, at the San Martin deher campus. The United Nations Children’s Fund has since retracted her tweet

By displaying two teachers accused of Islamophobia, Unef Grenoble put a target on their backs.

This incitement to murder by this extremist student union is a nameless scandal.#DissolutionUNEF ! pic.twitter.com/g5VRwC6ttS Long live France! (@ ViveLaFrance999) March 7, 2021

However, the hashtag #DissolutionUNEF was launched on Twitter in recent hours to denounce the syndicate’s post. As a reminder, Grenoble Public Prosecutor Eric Phelan announced on Saturday 6 March that he would open an investigation for public offense and insult. The investigation was entrusted to the Grenoble police station. At the same time, as I mentioned Marian, Thomas Mandroux, representative of Union Syndicale Sciences Po Grenoble, lodged a complaint about “union discrimination” following an email from one of the two professors who allegedly asked. For all students who belong to the union known as “Union Syndicale” to immediately exit from its classes and not return there again.. The Grenoble Prosecutor decided to dismiss him because of “ An inadequately described crime This union complaint.