DJ Smith finds unfair treatment of Tim Stutzel

Tonight, the Canadian will be in Ottawa to face the Senators in a game with no real bets for both teams. Both teams have been left out for a long time in the playoffs race, and both teams have now reached the point where it’s time for the season to end.

At least the kids from both teams can get some experience and some players have the chance to show that they deserve a place in the NHL next season.

However, there may be something to watch tonight: the way Brendan Gallagher will be greeted in Ottawa. After all, the last time he faced the Senators, he claimed that young Tim Stutzel was a bit forged On the edges that annoyed him a bit.

DJ Smith, Technical Director of feelinghe rightly debated the treatment reserved for the young German from that moment on, needless to say that he found it a bit unfair.

Unfair comments were made about him doing a dive or getting penalties, so now the guys are chasing him and no penalties are imposed, it is unfortunate. “He is a very proud young man and has been forced to miss matches due to these injuries. He has not trained [jeudi] I saw him limp trying to get his lunch. – DJ Smith

Basically, according to Smith, Gallagher’s (unexplained) remarks about the young striker cause him to put a target on his back and he is the victim of actions that should be punished, but are not.

On the other hand, that wasn’t what Gallagher denounced. He never claimed that Stutzle was pretending to be injuredconfirmed that Stutzle add a little to attract penalties. A slight difference, but it is there.

We’ll see what happens tonight, but I expect senators won’t be ashamed to tell Gallagher that they don’t appreciate his comments. However, let’s hope that both teams can avoid flooding this entire story.

– Actually.

