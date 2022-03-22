Do you need hearing aid?

In France, it is estimated that about 10 million people suffer from hearing loss, which requires, for example, going to a center such as Duroc . test . Of these, more than half say they bother with it on a daily basis.

In terms of deafness, failures are classified into three categories. Mild weakness, up to 39 dB loss; Medium, up to 69 dB, and finally severe or profound deafness, for losses of up to 89 dB, and beyond, respectively.

Each of these shortcomings may justify the use of the device. This is determined by the patient’s discretion and level of discomfort.

Causes of loss of comfort and its change

Deafness, mild or severe, has many causes. This can be congenital, and therefore present from early childhood, or associated with degeneration, often pathological. And in recurrent cases, trauma is the source of deficiency, post-traumatic, tamponade, or respectively due to recurrent ear infections.

In either case, the possibility of a hearing aid must be considered in terms of user comfort. Do I suffer from hearing loss in my daily life? Are my hobbies or work suffering? If the answer is yes (it’s not always easy to admit, by the way), then consulting a professional is essential.

The role of the ear, nose and throat

An otolaryngologist is an ear specialist among others. This doctor has, through a combination of tests and his experience, the ability to determine whether or not you have a hearing loss, its level of severity and its origin. Once diagnosed, a number of options will appear depending on the nature of the specific disorder.

In some cases, treatment or surgery can solve the problem. In other cases, an earpiece fitting will be considered. This option should be considered again, in light of the discomfort you feel on a daily basis.

Hearing Centers

Hearing aid centers are dedicated hearing centers that specialize in hearing aids. The patient may be asked to go there after a consultation with an otolaryngologist or directly during the first spontaneous appointment.

These centers offer complete assessments of the user’s hearing and, if necessary, different types of hearing aids depending on the disorder, its severity, and the patient’s wishes.

The imperative of appreciation can be especially taken into account to direct it towards hearing aids that are almost imperceptible and invisible. These centers have the advantage of combining experience and knowledge in terms of personalized assessments and comprehensive knowledge of all types of hearing aids.

In conclusion, the use of hearing aids stems from one main question: is my hearing impairment hindered in my daily activities? If yes, then a consultation with an otolaryngologist or hearing center is necessary and will determine the help that will improve the patient’s listening comfort.