Canadians: Justin Barron, a promising young defender

Monday, March 21, 2022. 21:04

(Update : Monday, March 21, 2022. 9:22 pm)

The Canadian acquired it in exchange for Artturi LehkonenJustin Barron immediately became one of the most promising prospects in the organization.

During an interview with our colleague Alan Crete during the second break of the game between the Canadians and the Boston Bruins on Monday night, the general manager announced that he expects to see his new defender play a few games for the big club before. He might be heading to the MLS.

“Justin is coming to Montreal and we’ll see him play in Montreal before going to Laval,” Hughes said. He is not ruling out the possibility of seeing Barron in action this weekend. The Habs are scheduled to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Good size right defender (6 feet 2 inches, 195 lbs), Barron is 20 years old.

A native of Halifax, Barron had the opportunity to play junior hockey in his hometown with the Mooseheads, being drafted into the first round, 13th overall, in 2017.

The young man managed to carve out a place for his first training camp with the team at the age of 15. He concluded his rising season with a total of 21 points in 51 matches.

With the Mooseheads hosting the Memorial Cup in its second junior season, Barron upped his game and played big minutes with Halifax. He took second place in the team among the defensemen with 41 points.

This dream season didn’t turn out the way Halifax had hoped. Barron and his teammates lost in the President’s Cup and Memorial Cup final against Rowen Noranda’s Huskies.

Like many youngsters of his age, Barron’s budding career has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 virus. He was only able to play 67 games in his last two years with Halifax, and collected 50 points. He was a particularly captain for the Mooseheads during his final season.

Debuting in the Pros and being with Team Canada

At the end of his third season with the Mooseheads, in 2020, Barron was drafted 25th overall by the Colorado Avalanche. He was the sixth man selected in the first round.

Barron: Someone else to my right if he leaves Petrie this summer

Barron also represented Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in 2021. He collected two points in seven matches, and played several minutes with Kayden Gohley … However, it was the Americans, led by Trevor Zegras and Cole Caufield, who defeated Canada. The Grand Final of the Holiday Classic Championship.

In the spring of 2021, Barron signed his first professional agreement with the Avalanche Organization. In his first full year as a professional, Barron earned 20 points, including five goals, in 45 games.

He made his NHL debut on December 14 against the New York Rangers. After a two-game stint, he joined the Colorado Eagles in Major League Soccer, where he was still playing at the time of the trade.

Therefore, the Canadian is gaining a young right-handed defender who drives the disc well, in addition to being effective in all three areas. Baron will be able to lend a good hand to Jean-Francois Houle with the Laval Rocket, who is running a full playoff.

