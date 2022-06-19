Young Entrepreneurs Honored at RelèveON . Ceremony

Relephone all inclusive

Finally, the Young Inclusive Leader Award was awarded to Sakina Boutayebfrom Ottawa, CEO ofAlliance of Canadian Francophone Women.

The other two chosen in this category are Joëlle Kabisoso and Amy Sylla.

Joëlle Kabisoso, of Congolese descent, has received numerous awards for her work in raising awareness of sexual assault and access to justice for black girls and women.

Aimee Sylla, of French-Senegalese descent, works at EDI (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) and was created brown sugar talkA platform that gives marginalized voices a voice.

The RelèveON gala and each award benefited from the support of several sponsors, ranging from Desjardins, as well as Air Canada, the governments of Quebec and Ontario, CN, Humance (management consultants), Réseau Fix (auto services), tax attorneys Thorsteinssons and the University of French Ontario.

Groupe Média TFO took care of the co-hosting of the ceremony as well as the artwork at the former Berkeley Chapel in the Queen and Parliament district. After the speeches and awards ceremony, the evening continued in the musical atmosphere of DJ Unpier.