Documentary film: “Women and Science in Africa: A Silent Revolution” screened in Brazzaville

The documentary was screened in the presence of Kate Thompson Gorey, Michelle Welterlin and Brie Francine Ntomy, director, producer and one of the film’s heroines, respectively. Women and Science in Africa: A Silent Revolution. This event is part of the program’s vision “Women and Science” The Congolese Foundation for Medical Research, whose activities include awareness campaigns in schools, and the promotion of women working in the field of science by awarding the Scientific Encouragement Award and scholarships to female students.

Women and Science in Africa: A Silent Revolution is an original documentary at the heart of a bubble community of women from the continent, a unique reservoir of talent for science and innovation. Women who, through their dynamism, hard work and participation for equal rights, have succeeded in breaking down stereotypes in the research community, while today participating in the development of Africa.

Brie Tibelo-Nikong (chemist) from South Africa, Bri-Francine Ntomi (molecular biologist) from the Republic of the Congo, and finally, Zara Randriamanakoto (an astrophysicist) from Madagascar, they are the three protagonists of the film. In 51 minutes, the work highlights them and provides answers to questions directly related to their careers and exploits: Who are these women? What obstacles did they have to overcome to reach the top of the game? What is their impact on their community? Will they be able to find tangible solutions to the major challenges of the twenty-first centuryAnd the century? What if tomorrow’s Einstein was an African woman?

The screening of the film was followed by a panel discussion with the assistance of ministerial executives, scholars, educators, researchers, students, pupils, reporters, filmmakers, and others, among others. ” My job as a director is above all else to tell stories that can carry, inspire, and make people discover things and people we don’t necessarily know. While studying the topic of science, I discovered these three exceptional women that I did not know about. Besides, the title of the silent revolution is due to the presence of female scientists in Africa, but few of them are known. Through this film, I wanted to give a voice to these women and make this revolution known. said Kate Thompson-Gurry, director of the documentary, which was released in 2019.

In this regard, Brie Francine Ntomy, who is involved in the fight against malaria and president of the NFL, thanked the entire film’s production team for favoring the highlight of the efforts of African women to raise the profile of this important science. for the future of the continent. For young girls interested in scientific careers, I urged them to show themselves widely in order to go as far as possible. That is, relying on training as participation in building this dream. ” A woman should not limit her ambitions. This film is a wonderful tool for advocacy, education and encouragement for girls and women in science in Africa She said.

Since this time of engagement, Chani Rhonda Kono, a third-year biology student at Marien Ngwabe University, has expressed relief that society today increasingly recognizes that women are indispensable and that they have brought so much into development. ” It is great to see all these women scientists shine, the ones who did not give up and who for us young people are real models and inspirations. ‘, captivated.

We note that Women and Science in Africa: A Silent Revolution Produced by Michel Welterlin and Taxi-Brousse, with support from Canal + international and the L’Oréal Foundation.