The Alouette family will settle in Trois-Rivieres

With a stated desire to expand their fan base, the Montreal Alouettes will be based in Trois-Rivières, starting in mid-May, for their next training camp.

“We want to be the county team and for us, it is a concrete gesture that we are taking,” Mario Cecchini, President of Alouettes, noted Thursday, during a press conference held in the Cégep de Trois. – rivers.

The thinking began in January 2020, when Mr. Cecchini took office, at the same time as Danny Maciocia as General Manager. While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the Alouettes’ plan, the organization continues its course with the goal of bringing the members of the Quebecers together around one professional football team.

“We would like to have supporters everywhere in Quebec, to contribute ratings on television as well as on radio, and to sell more tickets to people outside of Montreal as well, Mr. Cecchini deepened, in all transparency, when connected to the phone. The goal is to take the land. Yes, it is Montreal Alouettes, but we belong to the whole of Quebec.

open to the public

Concretely, we have just chosen Trois-Rivieres as our home during our camp from May 15 to June 2, at the Stade Diablos. In the past five years, Alouettes have not left Montreal to prepare for their season.

Praising the facilities at the Cégep de Trois-Rivières, explained Mr. Cecchini, “we were tempted by the enthusiasm we showed.”

Mayor Jean Lamarche was notably present at Thursday’s press conference, as was Mario de Tille, director general of innovation and economic development in this Mauritian city. They were particularly happy to announce that the training camp would be open to the public.

Among the means used to attract the entire population of Quebec, Alott clearly noted the importance of betting on players from the province of La Belle.

“We have always said that equal talent favors a Quebec player,” said Mr Cecchini, stressing the good work done by Maciocia. We like to repeat it because there is a lot of talent in Quebec. These players have to feature in our squad and we want to make them stars.

wave of optimism

Other than the Quebec players, the president is particularly optimistic in anticipation of the upcoming season due to the return of many items.

“We have three high-quality quarterbacks, Vernon Adams Jr. will be supporting well and it’s very important, in the Canadian Football League, that you have depth in your midfield,” the president emphasized in particular.

Trevor Harris and Dominic Davis should logically support Adams Jr. in the next camp, at Trois-Rivieres. Among the big stars, William Stanback as well as receivers Eugene Lewis and Jake Winicki are back with the team.