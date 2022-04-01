Kanye West makes a crazy gift for his new girlfriend… Katy Perry is selling her house…

March 31, 2022

Kanye West gives his new girlfriend a crazy gift

Kanye West It is famous for its extravagant gifts. But this time, the rapper went further as he gifted his new girlfriend, model Channy Jones, an extremely rare item. according to And thethe artist found a Birkin bag by Hermès on the luxury website Privé Porter, and no other bag: it is almost impossible to find a version “silver goatskin with palladium elements.”

A nice $250,000 gift he gave her from a distance, because he only saw her open it through Facetime… We don’t know if it was the star’s birthday or some other special occasion (like a ‘special occasion’ from trying to make it Kim kardashian maybe jealous).

The UK version of ‘Ten Percent’ will be star-studded

“10 Percent” has already announced 11 stars for the first season of the remake ten percentnickname Call my agent in the Anglo-Saxon countries. according to e! NewsProducers Kelly MacDonald, Helena Bonham CarterOlivia Williams, Dominic West, Phoebe Denivore, Jessica and David Oyelowo, Emma Corin, Himesh Patel, Clemence Boissy and David Harwood.

The first trailer, which aired Thursday, shows the humor remains the same. The first episode of this remake of the cult series, aired by Sundance Now, will air on April 29.