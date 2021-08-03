Alimentation Couche-Tard back in menu luck One of the 500 largest companies on the planet. However, the convenience store chain founded by Alain Bouchard slipped into the world rankings for 2020.

Laval is ranked 191NS Ranked, down eight places with revenue of $54 billion, down 8% from 2019.

During the early months of the pandemic, the Quebec multinational suffered the negative impact of fuel demand while the number of passengers remained lower across its network due to social restrictions and teleworking.

The company’s results also suffered from a drop in fuel selling prices. This has not stopped Couche-Tard from making acquisitions, notably Convenience Retail Asia and its convenience stores 375 Circle K in Hong Kong and Macau.

The company also tried to get its hands on food giant Carrefour, before the French state blocked the deal.

ten Canadian companies

Only 10 Canadian companies appear on the prestigious list luck. The best insurance company in the country, Manulife, No. 169NS situation.

Other Canadian companies were also included, notably the Montreal holding Power Corporation (228NS), Royal Bank (250NS), George Weston (292 .)NS), TD Bank (296 .)NS), auto parts maker Magna International (372NS) and the Bank of Montreal (472 .)NS).

It’s no surprise that Walmart ranks first, for the eighth year in a row, 16NS times since 1995.

The US multinational generated $559 billion in revenue last year, an increase of nearly 7%.

In second place was the Chinese company State Grid, the largest distributor of electricity in the world, and in third place was the e-commerce company Amazon.

The company founded by Jeff Bezos has benefited from the pandemic and increased door-to-door deliveries, recording revenue of $386 billion, up 37%.

Apple, the most profitable

No airline is on the list, as the pandemic has paralyzed air traffic for months.

However, Apple, with profits of $57 billion, is the most profitable company on the list, ending the two-year reign of Aramco, the national oil and gas company in Saudi Arabia.

Mainland China (including Hong Kong) is the country with the most companies on the list again, with 135, up 11 from last year.

The United States added another company to reach 122, and Japan remains stable at 53.

Globally, Fortune 500 companies generated a third of global GDP, despite their revenue dropping 5% last year.

Ten Canadian companies in the Fortune 500 list (by revenue)

169 NS Manulife (58.8 grams)

Manulife 191 NS kochi tard food ($54.1 g)

kochi tard food 228 NS energy company (48.1 g)

energy company 250 NS RBC (45.5 grams)

RBC 292 NS George Weston (40.7 grams)

George Weston 296 NS bank 💰 (39.8 grams)

bank 💰 372 NS Magna International (32.6 g)

Magna International 376 NS Bank of Nova Scotia (32.5 grams)

Bank of Nova Scotia 418 NS Enbridge (29.1 g)

Enbridge 472NS Bank of Montreal (25.6 g)

