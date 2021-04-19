Domi is still in boon to the bad torturila

Columbus Blue Jackets striker Max Dome will not be in uniform against the Florida Panthers on Monday night. This match will also be presented at 7 PM on TVA Sports and TVA Sports directly.

The former Canadians angered his coach last week on two occasions. First, Connor Murphy of the Chicago Black Hawks attacked last Monday, earning him 14 minutes from the penalty spot, including misconduct in the match (Let’s see above).

Then on Saturday, against the Dallas Stars, he did so again by cutting Rhett Gardner in the second half as his team trailed 5-1, scoring again 14 minutes in the dungeon.

Furious, Turts fastened him to the seat afterward.

#CBJ John Tortorella says Max Dome will be a healthy scratch-off tonight vs. #Flappanther. Aaron Bortslin (@Aportzline) April 19, 2021

In 46 games this season, Domi has scored 19 points, including seven goals. Despite the last two incidents, he has scored three points in his last six matches. Recently he surfed a series of four straight matches, amassing five points in the process.

Domi traded with the Blue Jackets with a third-round pick on October 6 versus Josh Anderson.