Job Offers | Law firm

Permanent position

Life in the circus is all about sharing our passion and creating a marvel with our talented colleagues very quickly. Boldness and curiosity are part of our DNA, and hopefully yours too. Together, we work hard, reconcile priorities, and sometimes change course while having a lot of fun. Above all, we dare to rediscover ourselves and take on new challenges.

As a member of Cirque du Soleil Legal, you will join a dynamic team invested in the company’s success and relaunch. As part of your duties, you will be required to provide legal support on behalf of various internal and external clients in the broad field of entertainment law.

You will be recognized:

Advising and preparing legal opinions regarding business and commercial law;

Drafting, reviewing and negotiating various commercial agreements, including supply contracts, licensing contracts, various service contracts and partnership agreements;

Analyze and manage issues related to the use, collection, use, transfer and protection of personal information;

Participate in developing and formulating various company policies;

Managing the files entrusted to foreign law firms;

Intervene in a preventive manner and devise strategies aimed at avoiding or minimizing potential litigation or corporate liability risks;

Providing high-quality legal services, taking into account the company’s orientations and policies, and emphasizing the practicality of transactions;

Acting as a reference in relation to aligning legal requirements with the realities of business and the operational necessities of the company.

We’d love to meet you if you have / are:

Member of the Quebec Bar;

At least three to eight years of experience in business and commercial law (experience in entertainment law is an asset);

A good knowledge of intellectual property concepts and laws relating to the protection of personal information in Canada and internationally is an asset;

Accuracy, rigor and talent for writing;

A sense of organization and the ability to work under pressure in a dynamic and changing environment;

Ability to manage priorities as well as a large volume of files;

Spirit of synthesis and analysis as well as great skill in negotiation;

Strong communication and teamwork skills as well as a proactive and independent attitude;

Fluency in both French and English (basic skill).

Cirque du Soleil has the privilege of having more than 50% of its staff being women, so it is simply to dilute the script the male form uses.

