Dominic Thiem draws a line in the Australian Open

After a short vacation, my team and I looked at things and decided to make some changes to my schedule at the beginning of the year. I will start the season in the tournament to be held in Cordoba, Argentina, at the end of January. As a result, I will not be playing at the Australian Open this year in Melbourne. Tim said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old tennis player is currently ranked 15th in the world. Weakened by an injury to his right wrist over the past six months, he already missed the Abu Dhabi Championships in December and then the ATP Cup, a team competition in Sydney that is due to start next Saturday.

However, the 2020 US Open winner claimed that his wrist in best condition and training Usually with a very good density .

Tim’s last official match on the ATP circuit dates back to last June. The 2021 season is summed up in recording nine wins, nine losses and losing titles. He reached the last 16 in Melbourne before losing to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

In the final of the 2020 edition of the Australian Open, Tim threw an epic duel with Novak Djokovic, concluded in five sets in favor of the Serbian, after 3 hours and 59 minutes of tough battles.