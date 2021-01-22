Donald Trump | The Republican leader in the Senate wants to postpone the impeachment trial

(Washington) Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell proposes to delay the start of the trial of former President Donald Trump until February to give the former president time to prepare and review the case.

Marie Claire Gallonic and Lisa Mascaro

House Democrats who voted in favor of Donald Trump’s trial last week for inciting the January 6 deadly riots on Capitol Hill have indicated that they want to appear in court quickly as President Joe Biden begins his work. Official order.

Democrats say this process is necessary so that the country – and Congress – can finally turn the page in the loop.

But Thursday night, McConnell suggested a longer timetable that would see the House submit the indictment article next week, Jan.28, for the start of the first phase of the trial. Then, the Senate gives the president’s defense team and prosecutors two weeks to file briefs. Controversy at the trial is likely to begin in mid-February.

“The Republicans in the Senate are strongly united behind the principle that the Senate establishment, the office of the President, and former President Trump himself all deserve a full and fair process that respects his rights and serious realist issues,” legal and constitutional issues at stake, “especially given the unprecedented speed of the House process, he said Mr. McConnell.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the proposal has been reviewed and will discuss it with Mr. McConnell. The two leaders also negotiate how the new Senate, made up of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, will function, and how to balance priorities.

The delay in the impeachment trial could impress some Democrats, as it would give the Senate more time to confirm Joe Biden’s cabinet appointments and discuss new emergency measures to help Americans affected by the coronavirus. Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a key ally of the president, told CNN that Democrats would consider a delay “if we go ahead and affirm the very talented, diverse and diverse team that President Joe Biden has appointed.”

Final authority to determine the timetable rests with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who can begin the trial at any time by returning the insurgency indictment to the Senate. The California democracy has not said when it will do so.

“It will be soon.” Nancy Pelosi said Thursday: “I don’t think it will be long, but we have to do it.” She claimed that Donald Trump did not deserve a “prison release card” just because he left office and Joe Biden and others were calling for national unity.

Facing his second trial in two years, Donald Trump began rallying his defense team by hiring attorney Butch Powers to represent him, according to an adviser. Butch Bowers previously served as an advisor to former South Carolina governors Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford.