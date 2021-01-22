The planes beat the senators again

The Jets swept the honor of the two-team streak in Ottawa, after winning 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Nikolai Eilers, Mark Sheville, Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler scored (3-1-0), who dominated most of the match. Ehlers and Scheifele added help for each.

Chris Tierney denied Connor Hillebwick at 17:03 in the third period.

The Senators (1-2-1) looked lame and made many careless mistakes.

Ehlers were the first to find the back of the grid, 11:50 from the initial cut, thanks to an unverified wrist shot from above the hatch that slipped between the pads of goalkeeper Matt Murray, whose view was partially blocked.

Ehlers collaborated on the next goal early in the second period. From the corner of the ice, he passed to Kyle Connor, who sent the disc to Sheville, pinned at the mouth of the grid to the right of Murray.

Jets walked away from their rivals by two more goals before the end of the period.

Trevor Lewis came in front of Murray and thought he had hit him with a nice trick, but the disc hit the post. Lori grabbed back and continued the streak.

Wheeler then hit the mark by completing a trilogy with Connor and Sheville.

Marcus Hogberg took over from Murray early in the third half against the Senators.

The two teams will meet for the third time in a row on Saturday, this time in Winnipeg.

For the Senators, it would be the first in a seven-game road series.