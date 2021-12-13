Don’t like hugs? Find out why according to science

We have always asked ourselves this question: Why do some people like hugs more than others? Science has the answer for us.

An educational question?

A 2012 study, published in comprehensive psychology, showed that children raised by religiously religious parents give more when they become adults. ” Our tendency for physical contact, whether it’s a hug, a pat on the back, or a rocking, is often associated with our early childhood years. “,” Tells Susan Diggs WhiteProfessor, Northern Illinois University. Babies who are deprived of hugs tend to feel uncomfortable about showing affection as they get older. Therefore, they repeated the same pattern with their children.

« In a family that was not a physical habit, children may grow up and follow the same pattern with their children. ’ notes the professor. But the rule is not universal, because the little ones, deprived of hugs, felt a lack and became very affectionate. to the extreme,” Some children grow up feeling hungry on contact. They become social rabies who cannot welcome a friend without a hug or touch. Degges-White notes.

Self-respect and cultural difference

So education has an impact on behavior and the way we approach physical contact. The body will develop a system that releases oxytocin, the hormone of love and social bonding, during the hug. In addition, the perception of a physical display of emotion will affect self-esteem. ” People who are more open to physical contact with others tend to have a higher level of self-confidence.. People with higher levels of social anxiety, in general, may be reluctant to engage in affectionate contact with others, including friends. According to the researcher. We better understand why people who cuddle more often and less tensely get sick. According to different studies.

Finally, there is also a cultural criterion to take into account. According to a 2019 study by the University of California, Berkeley, Americans and British people hug and touch each other less often than the French.

