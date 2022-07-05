driving | to the birds | Journalism

Weekly, Journalism Provides tips, anecdotes, and ideas for leaders, entrepreneurs, and managers.

Isabel Mass

Journalism

gesture

work in pictures

Butterfly, mushroom, fern, deer … Since April, 300 employees of Telus in Montreal have been taking pictures of the nature around them, while walking or hiking. Objective: To participate in a project on climate change based on the demand for Space for Life, as part of the Biodiversity Challenge. “We are very excited,” says Frédéric Le Pailleur, General Manager of Residential Services at Telus. “About 90% of the team contributes. It is very interesting, because we contribute to a science bank with people exchanging currencies across the planet. We can photograph anything alive. .become mindful walking.”

This activity is part of the Telus Days of Giving program, now 17 days olde general. It’s even more important because walking couldn’t be more beneficial for mental health two years into the pandemic, according to Mr. Le Belor. So far about 3000 photos have been sent. The challenge runs until December 31, 2022. “Activities like this unite teams and give purpose in an environment that goes beyond work.”

the quote

My money is not mine. I’m always thinking about what I can do with it to help others. Singer Rihanna, who has an estimated fortune of $1.4 billion

Photo by Demetrius Kamboris, AFP archive Rihanna

the number

$500,000

This is the amount allocated to the Center for International Reproductive Rights granted by the Canadian company Lululemon, following the reversal of the ruling. ru vs. valley by the Supreme Court of the United States. Over the past two weeks, corporate gestures of support for abortion rights for women have doubled. On Sunday, Jennifer Rubio, CEO and founder of luggage store Away, and her husband, Stuart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder of business exchange platform Slack, announced on Instagram that they would donate a similar amount, up to a maximum of $1 million. Donations in US dollars to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Source: Inc.com

a word

Flexibility

This is what we should aim for in an age when attracting and retaining employees is an Olympic discipline. But flexibility doesn’t just mean flexibility in schedules, reports on HR strategies firm Kolegz’s blog, where tips for departments to get there are listed:

Off the beaten track.

staff question;

Avoid projecting your own needs onto employees;

Documenting resilience initiatives.

Source: Kolegz

the list

PHOTO MAY JAMES, AFP Hong Kong

the most expensive

Consulting firm Mercer lists cities where settling, living and working are most expensive. A tool to consult if you plan to send employees to these sites or relocate, as stated Forbes. Only one Canadian city appears in Top 100or Toronto in 89e Site. The top ten places belong to:

Hong Kong Zurich (Switzerland) Geneva, Switzerland) Basel, Switzerland) Bern (Switzerland) Tel Aviv, Israel) New York (USA) Singapore Tokyo, Japan) Beijing, China)

Source: Forbes

the thing

Realistic balance between work and family

Are you looking for the perfect balance between work and family? Forget it, let it go! There is little chance of this being achieved, we read on the Entrepreneur website. It is important to start the day with short-sighted game plans. However, to reduce the thought of working once at home, it is better to stay focused and be productive at work. And Thinking About the Pomodoro Technique (by author and business consultant Francesco Cirillo) may be helpful to some managers. It involves focusing on one task for 25 minutes, then taking a 5-minute break. After four cycles, give yourself a 20-minute break and start over. This technique makes it possible to avoid distractions and waste of time, thus doing an important task.

Source: contractor