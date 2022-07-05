The guards of culture are afraid

Do you hear the directors of our cultural institutions chatter with their teeth?

These brave public officials tremble from one end of the country to the other.

At CRTC, at Telefilm, at NFB, at Radio Canada.

In museums, festivals, universities and libraries.

Everywhere, trembling, trembling.

shivering.

revolutionaries

Because they are afraid, guards of our culture!

They have a female dog!

When these intellectuals participate in free conferences in Sweden or all-expenses-paid conferences in Japan, they trade!

They talk about freedom, boldness and courage!

They praise the artists who dared to move the cage, think against the tide, and attack the benefactors of their time!

Long live Caravaggio! Dali! Kandinsky! Mapplethorpe!

Long live the rebellious artists who stand before the clergy of all kinds!

But when the same defenders of culture find themselves alone in their offices, that’s another thing.

They curl up in a ball under their work table, praying to heaven not to get caught up in arguing!

Oh my gosh, please make sure you don’t receive an email from an anonymous internet user who has been offended by an exhibition, movie or TV show!

Otherwise, what the hell am I going to do?

I risk losing my job!

My expense account!

Heptie! My trips!

I’m not a brave artist, I’m just a weak civil servant!

Free download, not Picasso!

protect me!

Let’s get the scissors!

All it takes is a little bunny hiding under a pseudonym from Bizoune24 to email them at 3 AM telling them he should call his office in the middle of the night after hearing a public radio columnist utter a bad word. A word to the guardians of our culture to put on their Roman collar and turn to censor.

Quick, let’s send a reprimand to the evil announcer who uttered the N word!

Yes, but the columnist in question quoted the title of a classic Quebec literature…

Doesn’t matter, blame!

Yes, but a distinguished member of the French Academy used the same word in the title of one of his books…

Never mind, let’s be tough!

Yes, but the great Martinique poet Aimee Césaire himself stuck to the concept of neglect …

Never mind, let’s watch!

Yes, but in 1983 Martinique director Ozan Balsey made a fantastic feature film called Kiss Negres StreetThe film won 17 international awards…

It doesn’t matter, let’s be punished!

Yes, but Omar Bongo, the former president of the Republic of Gabon, published a collection of interviews titled black as white…

It doesn’t matter, let’s be punished!

Yes, but in 1966, the revision African presenceUnder the patronage of the great Senegalese poet Leopold Sedar Senghor, he organized the World Festival of Negro Arts, an exhibition considered one of the greatest events in the history of African culture …

Never mind, let’s cut!

And it is these little things that control our media, our museums and our donor agencies?

It would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic…