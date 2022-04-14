Drunk Birds and Maria Chapdelin take center stage at the Quebec Cinema Gala

drunk birds And Maria Chapdelin It dominates the nominations for the upcoming Quebec Film Festival, which will be presented on June 5.

Rereading Louis Hemon’s Cult Novel, Maria Chapdelin By director Sebastian Bellot, cited in 16 categoriesAnd Including the best picture. the same for medrunk birds From Ivan Grubevich, who represented Canada in the race for the Oscars.

A quote from the fable of Fred Pellerin, time snatcher By Frances Leclerc It follows with 13 nominations, mostly in the artistic categories. Bean Directed by Mohawk Tracy Deere, which looks at the events of the Oka Crisis, it also did well with 11 nominations, notably for Best Picture. trafficker Written by Caroline Monet, it also competes for the evening’s most popular Iris award, as well as a biographical drama Nürburg by Maxime Giroux which will hit theaters in a few days.

Various records

While the Gala du Cinéma Québécois has had anemic audiences in recent years, it’s worth noting that quite a few commercial films managed to earn a spot this year in certain categories. very polarized Allen, Inspired by the life of Celine Dion, he appears among others eight times on the shortlist; Danielle Fishud and Sylvain Marcel in particular can walk away from the bust for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Leading Role for their interpretation of Maman Dion and René Angelil. A huge hit in theaters last summer, The perfect family guide Written by Riccardo Troggi Receives two nominations, as he does goodbye happiness by Ken Scott.

outside serge outsidethe documentary about Serge Tyrault by Martin Fournier and Pierre-Luc Latulip that caused so much ink to flow, is without surprise Ayres’ favorite for best documentary.

The Quebec Film Gala will be broadcast on June 5 on Radio Canada and will be hosted by actress Genevieve Schmidt again this year. Moviegoers will be able to vote during the evening for the Iris Audience Award, which features ten of the year’s most popular Quebec films.

Finally, the ceremony will honor actress Louise Portal to highlight her 50-year career.

