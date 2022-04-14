‘Significant decline’ in Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions during pandemic in 2020

Canada saw a 66 megaton reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2020, thanks in part to the fact that many people are not using their cars or flying due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This represents a reduction of 66 megatons in 2020 Nearly 9% of Canada’s total emissions are equivalent to taking 20 million cars off the roads Canada’s Environment Minister, Stephen Gilbo, said in a press release.

The data was cited in the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory, the results of which were released Thursday. In this report, Justin Trudeau’s government cites a 27 megaton reduction in transportation emissions alone.

This is the first published report on the effects of the pandemic on emissions from greenhouse gases greenhouse gases in the country. We must bear in mind that global emissions are likely to rebound […] Minister Gilbolt warns, With the Canadian economy coming back to life .

Canada presents every year, in mid-April, this national inventory of greenhouse gases greenhouse gases to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

More information to come