Early periods are associated with the onset of chronic pain in adulthood

If a girl shows signs of puberty between the ages of 8 and 10, this is called advanced puberty and is not considered abnormal.

Puberty varies from person to person. In some cases, signs of the transition from childhood to adolescence appear very early. In this case, we are talking about early puberty. In girls, it is manifested by swelling of the breasts and sometimes the appearance of menstruation. according to Work published in the magazine bread March 1The onset of menstruation at a very early age is not without consequences. In adulthood, women who experience early periods may experience chronic pain.

To reach this conclusion, a group of Norwegian scientists analyzed data from 12,130 women, collected from 2007 to 2016 as part of another study on the health of people in northern Norway. They examined associations between participants’ age at the time of the first period and the presence and characteristics of chronic pain (duration, intensity, and frequency of episodes). All analyzes were adjusted for body mass index, age, and economic status of volunteers during childhood.

Association between first-cycle age and chronic pain

According to the findings, earlier periods were associated with an increased risk of developing chronic pain in adulthood. “Age at first menstruation was significantly associated with chronic pain in the neck, abdomen, and arms, as well as general pain,” Can we read in the searches. The researchers found that a younger age at the time of the first cycle was associated with a longer duration of pain.

“Gender differences in chronic pain are well known, with a documented predominance in women. One reason could be the different hormonal exposures of both sexes over a lifetime,” Scientists explained in statment.