Economic development, the priority of liberal Claude Laroche in Rimouski | Quebec elections 2022

The Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) candidate riding Rimouski, Claude Laroche, has made economic development the main theme of his campaign launched on Saturday in light of the October 3 elections.

Beyond inflation, underemployment and the housing crisis – current issues You have to take care he said – Claude Laroche wants to emphasize the economic development of Rimouski.

For me, the role of deputy […]It is a generator of ideas to make our region a better region, to make Rimouski a regional capital with economic development going far beyond what we see at the moment. He says.

” We want Rimouski to be recognized as a regional capital in this way with a real highway link. Right now we don’t have any connections on the highways and the economy here is hurting, and then people are hurting too. » – Quote from Claude Laroche, PLQ nominee at Rimouski

To promote the economic development of riding, the candidate promises to Really finish the 20 […] It is ready to receive four lanes […] Between Trois-Pistoles and Le Bic .

Autoroute 20 was re-extended between Notre-Dame-des-Neiges and Le Bic in the Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) when the most recent budget (Archives) was scheduled. Photo: Radio Canada

” From Bic to Pointe-au-Père, my local commitment to riding Rimouski is [l’autoroute 20] Quadrant. » – Quote from Claude Laroche, PLQ nominee at Rimouski

Although Interstate 20 was re-extended in the Quebec Infrastructure Plan (PQI) during the last regional budget in March, Claude Laroche still wants to make it a campaign promise.

CAQ promised us 20 when Mr. Lego came in 2018 here in Rimouski before the election. He promised twenty in the first 100 days. With difficulty and misery, we went through it in March of this year, just over 100 days before the end of the Mandate. We will not rely on CAQ to continue, even if it is on PQI Liberal candidate says.

According to information from Denise duke